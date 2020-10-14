Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $65.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

