Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.