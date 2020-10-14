Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.96.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,780.97 on Wednesday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,795.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,637.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Booking by 12.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 19,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.