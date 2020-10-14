BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.49 ($51.17).

BNP opened at €32.18 ($37.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.91. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

