Bloomin’ Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,306 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average volume of 2,975 call options.

Shares of BLMN opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 20,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 193,633 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 100.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 27,554 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

