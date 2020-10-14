BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $690.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.92.

BLK stock opened at $638.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $646.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $570.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

