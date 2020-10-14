Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.96

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.42, with a volume of 13113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares in the company, valued at $148,008,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,511,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

