Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $278.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $236.71 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.87 and a 200-day moving average of $247.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 233.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,279 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

