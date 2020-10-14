Beacon Financial Group Trims Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SYSCO by 170.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 22.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in SYSCO by 2.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 79.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

SYY stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 171.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

