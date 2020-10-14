Beacon Financial Group Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,297 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.