Beacon Financial Group Sells 88 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $220.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day moving average is $180.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $225.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

