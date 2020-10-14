Beacon Financial Group Sells 730 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 12,793.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pan American Silver by 962.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pan American Silver by 31.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $249.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

