Beacon Financial Group Sells 2,167 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Target were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 563,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 95,254 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 164,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.57. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $166.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

