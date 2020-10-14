Beacon Financial Group Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,698.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,528.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,430.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

