Beacon Financial Group Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23.

