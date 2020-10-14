Beacon Financial Group Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.71.

JNJ stock opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $390.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

