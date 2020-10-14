Beacon Financial Group Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after buying an additional 80,204 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $802,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

