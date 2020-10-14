Beacon Financial Group Buys 175 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $504,079,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,135,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

Shares of BA stock opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.