Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

