Beacon Financial Group Acquires 84 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $308.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $168.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

