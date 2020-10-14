Beacon Financial Group Acquires 148 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 102.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,843,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 245.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after buying an additional 396,348 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $297.44 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.92 and a 200-day moving average of $267.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

