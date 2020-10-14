Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.26 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.25.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $193.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

