Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.36

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.36 and last traded at $185.80, with a volume of 20142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $2,477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $4,445,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.