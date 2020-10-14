B.Riley Securit Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SXC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of SXC opened at $3.65 on Monday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $302.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 172,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 176.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 242,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1,124.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

