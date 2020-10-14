Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives $100.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,499 shares of company stock worth $10,956,599. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

