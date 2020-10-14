Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Trimmed by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

AVY stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

