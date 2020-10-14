AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,565.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,500.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,331.65.

AZO opened at $1,164.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,187.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,105.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 73.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after acquiring an additional 547,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $276,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in AutoZone by 7.7% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 146,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AutoZone by 58.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

