AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 953,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The company has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

