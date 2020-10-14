AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 38.2% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in AT&T by 24.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 193,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 119,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 104.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

