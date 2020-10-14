Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.18. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlantic American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 200.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up approximately 1.7% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

