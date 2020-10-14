ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,900 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) received a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,623.18 ($60.40).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,886 ($63.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,045.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,490.64. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

