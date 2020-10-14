ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €382.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €382.00 ($449.41) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €328.79 ($386.81).

