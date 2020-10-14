Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $214,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 56,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $241.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $241.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

