Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

KMB stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

