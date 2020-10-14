Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 45,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.4% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 29,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $307.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

