Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,526 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.46.

MSFT opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,686.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

