Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

