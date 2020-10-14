Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 600 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.04.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.