Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.83

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.83 and last traded at $109.83, with a volume of 8036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Bank of America cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.