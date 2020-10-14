Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 36,635 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 778.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 36,635 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 85,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 96,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 217.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 386,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

