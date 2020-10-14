Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $56.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 3.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

