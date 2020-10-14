Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.81

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 2749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 boosted their price target on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

