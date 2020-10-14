Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.66

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 17194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,078,289.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,898,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,407,192. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $6,962,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 194,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

