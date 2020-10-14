Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Arcelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

