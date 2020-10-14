Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.18

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 190112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CIBC upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aphria by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,772 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 898,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Aphria by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

