Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.18

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 190112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CIBC upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aphria by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,772 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 898,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Aphria by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.
Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
