Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.57. Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 321 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.