Analysts Set Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $19.92

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000.

SUM stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

