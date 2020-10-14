Analysts Set Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Target Price at $34.67

Shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $106,285,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,177,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $77,656,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,320,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX opened at $23.42 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

