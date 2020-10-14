Analysts Set Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PSTI stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 139,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,437,322.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,848,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,794,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 348,787 shares of company stock worth $3,309,550 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,209,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

