Analysts Set Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) PT at $36.20

Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 12,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $376,142.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,268.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 27,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $840,025.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,761,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,451,260.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,786,437 shares of company stock valued at $57,461,786.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,649,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,320,000 after purchasing an additional 147,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 29.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 524,381 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 48.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after acquiring an additional 691,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medallia by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,038,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 348,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

MDLA opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Medallia has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.